Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,108 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 354,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.05.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

