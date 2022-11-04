Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 33,106 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,106 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 108.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,267,000 after acquiring an additional 820,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

