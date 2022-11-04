Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 549,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.