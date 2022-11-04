Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 183,948 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 360.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 183,948 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,127 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after buying an additional 1,730,673 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

