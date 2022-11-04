Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 40,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

