Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 15,988 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1,167.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,625,000 after acquiring an additional 201,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Cowen increased their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.39.

Insider Activity

Humana Price Performance

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $563.00 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.74.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.