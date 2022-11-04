United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average of $181.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

