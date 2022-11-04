NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $89.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

