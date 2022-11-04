Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Synaptics worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after purchasing an additional 481,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

