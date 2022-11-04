Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 415 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,806.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $301.01 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.52 and a 200 day moving average of $347.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.81.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.