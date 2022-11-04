Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $119.50 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.