Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 81 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Shares of NOW opened at $385.56 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

