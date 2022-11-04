Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 938 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

