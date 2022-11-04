Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 135,554 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.35.

Shares of CHTR opened at $344.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $706.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

