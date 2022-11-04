Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after acquiring an additional 136,431 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 603,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

