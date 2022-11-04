Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 79,783 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 523.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,783 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 25.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 423.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $157.84 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.