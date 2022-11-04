Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,416 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.92. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.