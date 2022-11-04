Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.09.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

