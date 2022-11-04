Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 8,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $348.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,089 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

