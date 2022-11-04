Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,660 shares of company stock worth $9,888,017. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $385.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 389.45, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

