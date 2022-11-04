Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 51 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.8 %

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

DECK stock opened at $356.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.58 and a 200-day moving average of $298.27. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $448.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

