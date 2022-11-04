Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.74.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after buying an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

