Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.74.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
ANET opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $250,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,262.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Further Reading
