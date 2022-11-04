Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.74.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $250,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,262.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.