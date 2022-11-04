Credit Suisse Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $119.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.74.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.99. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

