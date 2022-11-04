Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 785.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Expedia Group stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.36 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.