Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 29,944 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,944 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

