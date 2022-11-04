Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,946 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.