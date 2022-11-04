Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $633.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

