Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,150 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,189.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $234.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,076. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

