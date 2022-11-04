QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of QCOM opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
