Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 39.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 29.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 56.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryder System Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

