Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 535 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in PPL by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

