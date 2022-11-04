Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $264.02 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

