Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 82,489 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.