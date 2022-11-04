Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,753,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Chart Industries by 10,891.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 167,076 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $209.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.92.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $232.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $236.74.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

