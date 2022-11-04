Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Shares of CB opened at $209.64 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

