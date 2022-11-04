Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0 %

MTD opened at $1,225.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,231.08. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,535.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

