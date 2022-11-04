Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.16.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,633 shares of company stock worth $4,083,613 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $314.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.90. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

