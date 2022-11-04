Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $393.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.41. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.