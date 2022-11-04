Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $579,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

