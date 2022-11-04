Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 832 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

