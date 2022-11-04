Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $311.30 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

