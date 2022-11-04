Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner Stock Performance
NYSE IT opened at $319.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,455. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
