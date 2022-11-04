Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $319.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 752.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,455. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.