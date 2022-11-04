Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 8,227 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,237,000. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after buying an additional 594,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $95.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

