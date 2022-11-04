Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 21 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,476,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $585.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $586.94 and a 200-day moving average of $645.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

