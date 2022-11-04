Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.23) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

