Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.31% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after buying an additional 93,189 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $12,205,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VMI opened at $314.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $321.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

