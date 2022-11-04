Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.