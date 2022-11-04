Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,947 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 133.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

