Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.21.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

